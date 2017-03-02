  • Associate Sponsor
PM Modi Hails Defence Scientists for Successful Test of Interceptor Missile

Press Trust Of India

Updated: March 2, 2017, 10:20 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the defence scientists for the successful testing of interceptor missile and said it is a proud moment for the entire country.

"Hearty congratulations to our defence scientists for the successful demonstration of ballistic missile defence capability," he tweeted.

"With this, India joins the select group of five nations with such capability- a proud moment for the entire country," he added in another tweet.

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired an indigenously developed supersonic interceptor missile capable of destroying any incoming enemy missile at low altitude.

First Published: March 2, 2017, 10:20 AM IST
