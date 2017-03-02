PM Modi Hails Defence Scientists for Successful Test of Interceptor Missile
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the defence scientists for the successful testing of interceptor missile and said it is a proud moment for the entire country.
"Hearty congratulations to our defence scientists for the successful demonstration of ballistic missile defence capability," he tweeted.
"With this, India joins the select group of five nations with such capability- a proud moment for the entire country," he added in another tweet.
India on Wednesday successfully test-fired an indigenously developed supersonic interceptor missile capable of destroying any incoming enemy missile at low altitude.
First Published: March 2, 2017, 10:20 AM IST
Recommended For You
- New Formula 1 Cars the Fastest I Have Ever Driven: Lewis Hamilton
- OnePlus 5 to Launch in April: Could be Waterproof with 8 GB RAM and 256GB Storage
- #UnitedByHalf | News18 Talks to People About Gender Equality
- Logan: Why Hugh Jackman Is Irreplaceable As Wolverine For Fans
- Michael Clarke Masters Art of Riding Auto Rickshaw on Indian Roads