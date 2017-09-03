New defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is the second woman to take charge of the ministry after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, says that PM Narendra Modi has sent a strong message that Indian women can perform. CNN-News18’s Pallavi Ghosh caught up with her after her elevation. Excerpts:A. I understand the impact of the decision and it is a huge responsibility. I just have no way to convey my gratitude to the Prime Minister and the party that they thought I am good enough for the role entrusted to me.A. Yes. The Prime Minister has always supported women and today he’s sent a strong message for Indian women that they can perform.A. Imagine, the Cabinet Committee on Security has two women. Decisions on security-related matters will be taken by women along with the others. This is a big message to women.A. Mr. Arun Jaitley has taken a lot of calls. I also want to see where this matter stands and I will talk to various stakeholders. This is a matter that I am going to look into with an open mind.A. I don’t agree that it’s just all bureaucrats who have joined. Once they retired from their service, they joined the BJP and have been with the BJP for the last 7 or 8 years. They’ve been elected by people and are in the Lok Sabha and in some cases the state legislatures. It’s not fair to say that for want of talent the Prime Minister has fallen back on bureaucrats.