PM Modi Inaugurates Dhola-Sadiya Link, India's Longest Bridge at 9.15 km

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi kickstarted the celebrations of his government’s third anniversary celebrations on Friday with the inauguration of the country's longest bridge in Assam.

After inaugurating the 9.15-km Dhola-Sadiya bridge, Modi took a stroll on the road link with Assam Chief Minster Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Road Transport minister Nitin Gadkari.

PM Modi at the newly inaugurated Dhola - Sadia Bridge across River Brahamputra in Purana Sadiya, Assam pic.twitter.com/rbUubURfXu — ANI (@ANI_news) May 26, 2017

Modi will also address a public meeting in which he is expected to speak about the three years of his government. "I will be in Assam tomorrow (Friday) to take part in various programmes. I am eagerly awaiting this opportunity to interact with people of Assam," he had tweeted on Thursday.

The 9.15-km-long bridge will reduce the travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh from six hours to just one hour as the distance will shrink by 165 km.

The bridge is located 540-km from Assam capital Dispur and 300 km from Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar. The aerial distance to the Chinese border is less than 100 km.

The bridge over the Brahmaputra river, which is capable of withstanding the weight of a 60-tonne battle tank, is seen as an attempt by India to shore up its defence requirements along the Sino-Indian border, particularly in the Northeast besides providing easy access to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam with air and rail connectivity.

It is 3.55 km longer than the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai, making it the longest bridge in India.