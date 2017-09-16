PM Modi Invites Actor Mohanlal to be Part of Swachhata Mission

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to Malayalam actor Mohanlal asking him to lend support to the "Swachhata hi Sewa" movement."Your participation will further inspire others to be a part of the movement. You can share your experience with me on the Narendra Modi app. Let us all come together for cleanliness, pay a fitting tribute to Bapu and work towards building a New India," PM Modi said in his letter to the National Award-winning actor.Modi said cinema is one of the most effective media to bring about change on a large-scale. "As a much adored film personality, you have the power to impact people's lives positively. Your participation in the Swachhata mission will help connect millions to the noble initiative.”Citing Mahatma Gandhi's dream for a clean India, Modi said, "Inspired by the Father of the Nation’s noble thoughts and a faith in the spirit of 125 crore Indians, let us renew our pledge towards cleanliness."President Ram Nath Kovind had launched the fortnight-long "Swachhata Hi Sewa" sanitation campaign in Uttar Pradesh on September 15. The nationwide campaign is aimed at highlighting the Modi government's flagship cleanliness initiative Swachh Bharat Mission.