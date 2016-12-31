After Demonetisation Pain, PM Modi Applies Sop Balm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a limited-period interest waiver for farmers and rebates on housing loans up to 12 lakhs besides sops for senior citizens in a mini-budget type address to the nation that displayed a combination of empathy, gratitude and political savvy ahead of a string of assembly elections early next year.

In his much-anticipated televised address to the nation, Modi, over the course of his 43-minute speech, thanked the citizens for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the government in the fight against black money by supporting the demonetization drive despite hardships.

“The days that followed this Diwali, people of India witnessed a cleansing ritual of historic proportions. This black money cleansing ritual will help the nation,” he began the speech, through which he announced a raft of measures that will bring cheer to crores.

The farm sector, which have been hit hard by the note ban, seems to be the biggest beneficiary of the New Year bonanza. The PM said 3 crore Kisan credit cards to be converted to Rupay cards in next 3 months, which can be used anywhere. For loans taken from district cooperative banks and primary societies for kharif and rabi, interest of 60 days will be cut and deposited to the account of the farmers.

Bemoaning the lack of housing in the country, he said the government will build more than 33% houses than originally envisaged under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana. Modi said that for loans under the PMAY, there will be a 4% rebate on interest for 9 lakh rupee loan while loans worth Rs 12 lakh will get a 3% rebate.

For the small and medium enterprises, another sector that had seen mass layoffs after the cash crunch, the PM hiked the credit guarantee scheme from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore. "The government will start a trust that will stand guarantee when banks lend to small industries. NBFCs also included in this scheme," he said.

Both the cash credit limit and working capital limit for small industries have been raised from 20% to 30% while for units with a turnover of Rs 2 crore, interest rate rebate goes down to 6% from 8%.

For pregnant women in rural areas, the government assistance given for hospital registration and delivery, vaccination plus nutritious meal has been hiked from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000. This will be deposited to their account, the PM said.

For senior citizens, the PM guaranteed an 8% interest rates for bank accounts capped at Rs 7.5 lakh, for 10 years with a monthly payout.

Sanjaya Baru, economist and one-time media advisor to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, told News18 that the new measures announced by PM Modi were a palliative.

“Several segments of the population were affected since Nov 8 by the lack of cash and the need to stand in queues. This is a palliative to smooth ruffled feathers. PM Modi is reaching out to senior citizens, farmers, women…all of this is meant to offer comfort,” he said.

One of the first criticisms of the PM’s New Year eve speech came from the biggest opponent of the demonetization drive, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

“PM deviated from actual agenda of black money and demonetization. PM just took over the post of Finance Minister and made pre-budget speech,” she tweeted immediately after the PM finished his address.

Opposition Congress slammed the speech for being “insensitive,” noting that there was mention of when cash curbs put in place after demonetization would be lifted. “No deadline, only headline,” party spokesman Randeep Surjewala said.

Earlier, the PM had showered praise on citizens for enduring the hardships of the note ban.

“The problems which the people have faced for the betterment of the country is an example in itself. I know you had to stand in lines for hours to take out your own money. I have got thousands of letters on this. People have shared their resolve as well as their pain. Your love is like a blessing. In the New Year, we will try to get banks to normalcy as soon as possible,” he said.

He had a special praise for the employees of banks and post offices who had borne the brunt of the demonetization drive.

"Bank employees worked hard making days into night. Lakhs of women employees stayed back late to make this a success. So are the staff in post offices. Yes, there were some who committed crimes. Whoever tries to exploit the situation, they won't be pardoned," Modi said.

“For the banking system, this is a golden opportunity. Banks never had it so rich in coffers. Banks will now have to help the poor, lower middle class and middle class and plan their strategies,” the PM said.

“How long will we run away from the truth? You will be surprised that only 24 lakh has accepted their income is above Rs 10 lakh. Look around you, big cars, big houses. Look at the metros, you will find lakhs and lakhs of rich people,” the PM said.

The speech was silent on how much money the government had mopped up post the note ban and the amount of black money and counterfeit notes seized since November 8.