PM Modi Offers Prayers at Kedarnath, Will Inaugurate Several Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kedarnath on Friday morning, a day before the shrine is supposed to close down for the winters.The PM offered his prayers to Lord Shiva at the temple. He will also lay the foundation stones for a slew of reconstruction projects in Kedarpuri, including renovation of Adi Guru Shankaracharya's tomb which was devastated in the catastrophic flash floods of 2013.PM Modi has been accompanied by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Governor KK Paul and Uttarakhand BJP President Ajay Bhatt among others.Modi is also likely to address a public meeting near the famed temple located around 11, 660 feet above the sea level. He is scheduled to spend around two hours laying the foundation stones of a series of reconstruction projects.This is the Prime Minister’s second visit to Kedarnath this season. He had visited the shrine on May 3 when its gates had been reopened after the winter break.(With PTI inputs)