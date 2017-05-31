GET APP News18 APP
PM Modi Strongly Condemns Bombing Near Indian Embassy in Kabul

PTI

Updated: May 31, 2017, 12:24 PM IST
PM Modi Strongly Condemns Bombing Near Indian Embassy in Kabul
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Modi, who is in Spain on a visit, said India stands with Afghanistan in fighting all forms of terrorism. (Image: Getty Images)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday strongly condemned the bomb blast in Kabul and underlined the need for defeating forces supporting terrorism.

Modi, who is in Spain on a visit, said India stands with Afghanistan in fighting all forms of terrorism.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist blast in Kabul. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "Forces supporting terrorism need to be defeated."

The prime minister's message came after a powerful truck bomb killed at least nine people and wounded scores of others in the Afghanistan capital's diplomatic quarter today morning.

First Published: May 31, 2017, 12:24 PM IST
