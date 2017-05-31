PM Modi Strongly Condemns Bombing Near Indian Embassy in Kabul

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday strongly condemned the bomb blast in Kabul and underlined the need for defeating forces supporting terrorism.

Modi, who is in Spain on a visit, said India stands with Afghanistan in fighting all forms of terrorism.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist blast in Kabul. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured," he tweeted.

We strongly condemn the terrorist blast in Kabul. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2017

India stands with Afghanistan in fighting all types of terrorism. Forces supporting terrorism need to be defeated. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2017

In another tweet, he said, "Forces supporting terrorism need to be defeated."

The prime minister's message came after a powerful truck bomb killed at least nine people and wounded scores of others in the Afghanistan capital's diplomatic quarter today morning.