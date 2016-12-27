Narendra Modi to Address Parivartan Rally in Dehradun
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the two metro corridors and other projects, at Bandra Kurla Complex, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to lay the foundation stone of Char Dham highway project in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.
"Will visit Devbhoomi Uttarakhand today (Tuesday) for the inauguration of a key infrastructure project, the Char Dham highway development programme," Modi said in a series of tweets.
"Char Dham highway project will lead to creation of over 900 km of roads. Connectivity and tourism will get a strong boost through the
project," the Prime Minister said.
"Adding of bypasses, tunnels, bridges and flyovers will ease travel. Proper slope stabilisation will ensure protection against landslides," he said pointing out at the towards ensuring uninterrupted all weather safe journey for pilgrims to the four shrines.
The Prime Minister also said that he will address a public meeting in Dehradun during his Uttarakhand visit.
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- exclusive interviewScientific Approach and Unity Behind Success: Hockey Coach Harendra
- League of its ownDangal Becomes Second Highest Grossing Film of 2016
- Partner ContentThis Virat Kohli Video Will Inspire You To Make A #BoldMove
- 2017 Honda CityHonda City Facelift Set to Launch in India in 2017
- Partner ContentThums Up's Toofani Punch With Ranveer Singh Celebrates The 'Khas' Among 'Hum'