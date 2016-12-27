»
1-min read

Narendra Modi to Address Parivartan Rally in Dehradun

Press Trust Of India

First published: December 27, 2016, 10:44 AM IST | Updated: Yesterday
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Narendra Modi to Address Parivartan Rally in Dehradun
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the two metro corridors and other projects, at Bandra Kurla Complex, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to lay the foundation stone of Char Dham highway project in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

"Will visit Devbhoomi Uttarakhand today (Tuesday) for the inauguration of a key infrastructure project, the Char Dham highway development programme," Modi said in a series of tweets.

"Char Dham highway project will lead to creation of over 900 km of roads. Connectivity and tourism will get a strong boost through the
project," the Prime Minister said.

"Adding of bypasses, tunnels, bridges and flyovers will ease travel. Proper slope stabilisation will ensure protection against landslides," he said pointing out at the towards ensuring uninterrupted all weather safe journey for pilgrims to the four shrines.

The Prime Minister also said that he will address a public meeting in Dehradun during his Uttarakhand visit.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.