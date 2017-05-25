PM Modi to Inaugurate India’s Longest River Bridge Tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate India's longest river bridge in Assam close to the China border.

The 9.15-km-long Dhola-Sadiya bridge over the Brahmaputra river is capable of withstanding the weight of a 60-tonne battle tank.

This bridge is seen as an attempt by India to shore up its defence requirements along the Sino-Indian border, particularly in the northeast. The aerial distance to the Chinese border is less than 100 km.

The inauguration of the strategic bridge marks the three-year celebrations of the Narendra Modi government. The construction began in 2011 at a project cost of Rs 950 crore.

Currently, all the transport between the two banks of the river is being carried out only through water.

The bridge, when opened for the public, will cut down the travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh by as much as four hours.

After Kaliabhomora bridge near Tezpur, there is no bridge over the Brahmaputra for the next 375 km upstream till Dhola, where the new bridge is constructed.

