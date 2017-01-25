PM Modi Urges 18-year-olds to Register as Voters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the Opening Session of the Second Raisina Dialogue, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: On the National Voters' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged all those who turn 18 to register as a voter and exercise their franchise as "elections are celebrations of democracy".
"Wishing you all on National Voters Day. We greet the Election Commission & salute their important role in our democracy," he tweeted.
"Elections are celebrations of democracy. They communicate the will of the people, which is supreme in a democracy," he added.
In remarks assuming significance in view of upcoming assembly polls in 5 states, the Prime Minister said, "I urge every eligible voter to exercise his or her franchise & call upon my young friends to register as voters when they turn 18.
Recommended For You
- Honor 6X Review: It Has All The SWAG That It Promises in Rs 12,999
- Raees vs Kaabil: Hrithik Roshan Tweets A Heartfelt Message For SRK
- Wriddhiman Saha Thanks Virender Sehwag For Batting Tips
- Oscars 2017: La La Land to Moana; Listen to the Nominees of Best Original Score
- Yamaha FZ 25 Launched at Rs 1.19 lakh, Gets a 249cc Engine and Bold Styling