PM Modi Urges 18-year-olds to Register as Voters

Press Trust Of India

First published: January 25, 2017, 11:40 AM IST | Updated: 23 mins ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the Opening Session of the Second Raisina Dialogue, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: On the National Voters' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged all those who turn 18 to register as a voter and exercise their franchise as "elections are celebrations of democracy".

"Wishing you all on National Voters Day. We greet the Election Commission & salute their important role in our democracy," he tweeted.

"Elections are celebrations of democracy. They communicate the will of the people, which is supreme in a democracy," he added.

In remarks assuming significance in view of upcoming assembly polls in 5 states, the Prime Minister said, "I urge every eligible voter to exercise his or her franchise & call upon my young friends to register as voters when they turn 18.

