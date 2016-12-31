PM Modi's New Year Address: Things He May Announce
The countdown to PM Modi's much anticipated New Year address to the nation has already begun and the suspense will be over in a few hours.
Fifty days after his surprise announcement to demonetise the 500 and 1000-rupee notes, will PM pull another rabbit out of the hat is something the nation is awaiting.
PM could detail the steps his government has taken to deal with the everyday hardship that the common man has encountered over the past 50 days.
Sources told CNN-News18, "The PM may speak on cash sops for Below Poverty Line (BPL) families with Jan Dhan accounts and companies promoting payment through cheques to low rung labourers could also benefit through tax incentives."
PM Modi could also announce incentives for those using digital wallets.
