Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his Mann ki Baat radio programme which completed its third anniversary on Sunday.During the address, PM Modi said he uses the radio platform to reflect the views and aspirations of the people of the country rather than expressing his own opinions.He said he had kept the programme — which is aired on the last Sunday of every month — away from politics and had tried to connect with the people without getting swayed by the (political) "heat" and "anger" that may prevail at any particular time.In the 36th episode of the radio broadcast, Modi expressed confidence that social scientists, universities, research scholars and media experts would conduct analysis of the programme and highlight its positives and negatives."(Through the programme) I got a unique opportunity of connecting with the people and knowing their feelings, wishes,aspirations and even complaints and I never said that this is my 'Mann Ki Baat' (my voice)," the prime minister said.PM Modi also pitched for a clean India again, lauding Kashmiri youth Bilal Dar for cleaning up the Wular lake in north Kashmir.He also congratulated Lt. Swati Mahadik and Lt. Nidhi Dubey, widows of martyrs, on joining the Indian Army.