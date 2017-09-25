PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Speak to CM Yogi Adityanath Over BHU Violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP party president Amit Shah have spoken to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the violence in Banaras Hindu University.Sources have told News18 that the PM Modi, Amit Shah both feel that the manner in which the situation was handled could have been better. PM Modi has infact demanded action regarding the issue.Meanwhile, the NSUI and ABVP agitated in Delhi over the harassment of female students at BHU and the subsequent lathicharge of the students who protested.Speaking to News 18, ABVP national media convener Saket Bahuguna said, "The purpose of the ABVP protest in Delhi on Monday is not against anybody but to ensure that the issues raised by BHU students are resolved. We will protest outside Shastri Bhawan, the MHRD offices, to demand justice for BHU students."All of this, as the police have filed FIRs against 1000 students at Varanasi's Lanka Police Station for arson. Earlier in the day, the Station Officer (SO) of Lanka police station, Rajiv Singh; Circle Officer (CO) Belapur, Nivesh Katiyar and three Additional City Magistrate – Manoj Kumar Singh, Sushil Kumar Gaund and Jagdamma Prasad Singh were removed for executing the lathicharge on protestors at BHU.On Sunday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had sought a report on the matter from Varanasi Divisional Commissioner, Nitin Gokarn. Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar, too, directed Gokarn and ADG (Varanasi Zone) Vishwajit Mahapatra to submit a joint report.A number of students, including women and two journalists, were injured in a lathicharge by the police at the BHU campus, where a protest against an alleged eve-teasing incident turned violent. At least four girls were reported to have suffered head injuries in the clashes that ensued.