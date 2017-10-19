GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
PM Narendra Modi, Army Chief Celebrate Diwali With Jawans in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez

Prime minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with the troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez valley.

PTI

Updated:October 19, 2017, 1:04 PM IST
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while celebrating Diwali with jawans last year. (File photo/PTI)
Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached the Gurez valley along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate Diwali with the troops posted in the forward area, the Army said.

Army chief General Bipin Rawat, Northern Command chief Lt General Devraj Anbu and Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen J S Sandhu were also in Gurez accompanying the prime minister, an Army official said.

Modi had spent Diwali with the people of Kashmir in 2014 in the aftermath of the devastating floods in the Valley.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi extended Diwali greetings to the nation. He tweeted: Diwali ke pawan parv par sabhi deshvasio ko hardik shubhkamnaye #HappyDiwali to everyone! (On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, greetings to the nation)."




Also, Army jawans celebrated the festival of lights with great fervour.


