PM Narendra Modi Greets Nation on Ganesh Chaturthi

"Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi," Modi tweeted.

IANS

August 25, 2017
PM Narendra Modi Greets Nation on Ganesh Chaturthi
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: PIB)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the nation on Ganesh Chaturthi.

"Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi," Modi tweeted.

Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day Hindu festival that reveres Lord Ganesha.


