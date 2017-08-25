PM Narendra Modi Greets Nation on Ganesh Chaturthi
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: PIB)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the nation on Ganesh Chaturthi.
Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day Hindu festival that reveres Lord Ganesha.
गणपति बाप्पा मोरया! गणेश चतुर्थी के शुभ अवसर पर देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2017