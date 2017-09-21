PM Narendra Modi Greets Nation on Navratri, Mera Chaoren Houba
In another tweet, he gave the link of a video of prayers of Goddess Shailputri. "On the first day of Navratri, we pray to Maa Shailputri. Here is a Stuti devoted to her...," he wrote.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the start of Navratri and Manipuri festival Mera Chaoren Houba.
"...Navratri greetings to everyone," Modi said in a tweet.
In another message, Modi said, "On the occasion of Mera Chaoren Houba, my best wishes to the people on Manipur. May this festival further the spirit of harmony in society."
The traditional festival promotes unity and strengthens the bond of brotherhood among all the communities in the state.
नवरात्रि के पावन पर्व पर देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। Navratri greetings to everyone.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2017
On the first day of Navratri, we pray to Maa Shailputri. Here is a Stuti devoted to her. https://t.co/SJQetP89pt pic.twitter.com/pEGGA7QuVy— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2017
On the occasion of Mera Chaoren Houba, my best wishes to the people on Manipur. May this festival further the spirit of harmony in society.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2017
