X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
PM Narendra Modi Greets Nation on Ramzan
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, where Muslims keep a dawn-to-dusk fast.
"Greetings on the start of Ramzan. May this holy month enhance the spirit of togetherness, peace and harmony across the world," the Prime Minister tweeted.
Greetings on the start of Ramzan. May this holy month enhance the spirit of togetherness, peace & harmony across the world.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2017
Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, ends with Eid ul-Fitr and normally depending on the calendar it lasts either 29 or 30 days, with sighting of the new moon as the indicator.
First Published: May 28, 2017, 10:42 AM IST
Recommended For You
- Sachin: A Billion Dreams: It Coasts Along on the Strength of Nostalgia
- When Caste Killed Community in Saharanpur
- GM Accused in Lawsuit of Cheating on Diesel Truck Emissions
- Pirates of The Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge Just Taps Into Collective Nostalgia
- Challenge is to Not Think About Defending Title, Says Virat Kohli