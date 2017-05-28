X

PM Narendra Modi Greets Nation on Ramzan

IANS

Updated: May 28, 2017, 10:42 AM IST
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, where Muslims keep a dawn-to-dusk fast.

"Greetings on the start of Ramzan. May this holy month enhance the spirit of togetherness, peace and harmony across the world," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, ends with Eid ul-Fitr and normally depending on the calendar it lasts either 29 or 30 days, with sighting of the new moon as the indicator.

First Published: May 28, 2017, 10:42 AM IST
