X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

PM Narendra Modi Greets People on Buddha Purnima

IANS

Updated: May 10, 2017, 11:20 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
PM Narendra Modi Greets People on Buddha Purnima
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Buddha Purnima saying that Gautam Buddha "inspires" us to work towards "harmonious society".

"Buddha Purnima greetings to everyone. Today we remember the exemplary ideals of Gautama Buddha. His noble thoughts will continue to guide generations," Modi said in a statement.

"Gautama Buddha inspires us to work towards harmonious, just and compassionate society," the Prime Minister said.

Buddha Purnima is celebrated around the world to mark the birth anniversary of Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

First Published: May 10, 2017, 11:20 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.