PM Narendra Modi Leads Third Most Trusted Govt in the World: OECD Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads one of the world’s most-trusted governments with close to three out of four Indians saying they have confidence in the government, a new survey has said.Factors influencing whether we trust our governments or not include the state of the economy, political upheaval, and headline-grabbing events like major corruption cases.So India’s recent anti-corruption and tax-reform drive could help explain the high levels of confidence in the government.The Gallup World Poll (GWP), the body that conducted the survey, uses a sample of 1000 people, and measures the trust on the basis of a single question.The survey asks a direct question whether or not the people have confidence in their government, without specifying any part of the national government.A recent Pew survey, conducted among 2,464 respondents, placed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the top in terms of popularity, ahead of Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.Pew said the public's "positive assessment" of Modi is buoyed by "growing contentment" with the Indian economy. More than 10 out of 10 said economic conditions are "good", up 19 percentage points since immediately before the 2014 election.The share of adults who say the economy is "very good" (30%) has tripled in the past three years, it added.