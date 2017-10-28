GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BJP Media Outreach: People Should Know About Democracy in Political Parties, Says PM Modi

News18.com | October 28, 2017, 2:27 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi addressed mediapersons at the BJP's annual Diwali Milan Samaroh for members of the press. The PM started off his speech on a nostalgic note, recalling the days when he used to regularly interact with mediapersons while working at the BJP headquarters.

Here's a recap of the event:


Oct 28, 2017 12:35 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi is meeting journalists and interacting with them at the BJP HQ.

Oct 28, 2017 12:34 pm (IST)

"You guys have adopted the mission of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and I am extremely grateful to the media for that," says PM Narendra Modi.

Oct 28, 2017 12:31 pm (IST)

"Democracy in political parties is something that the country is adapting to. We need to have transparency in the recruitment that political parties do," says PM Narendra Modi.

Oct 28, 2017 12:27 pm (IST)

"You (the media) show us (the politicians) what we need to focus on. There are so many different types of media nowadays. Coming here, among you brings back memories when I was working in the Party HQ and spent time with many of you. Nowadays, though, you complain that we do not get to sit and chat like we used to. The times have changed and that has created a crunch for us to interact with each other," says PM Narendra Modi.

Oct 28, 2017 12:24 pm (IST)

"It feels nice to meet my friends from the media without their cameras, papers and pens. We have a long association with each other and there is an understanding with which we all work for the country," says PM Narendra Modi.

Oct 28, 2017 12:22 pm (IST)

"The BJP and India has faced many struggles but we have weathered all storms," says BJP President Amit Shah.

Oct 28, 2017 12:20 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah are at Deepawali Mangal Milan Samaroh at Bharatiya Janata Party Headquarters for their media outreach programme.

