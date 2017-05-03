PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Uttarakhand on Wednesday from where he headed directly over to the Kedarnath temple to offer his prayers there. Portals of the sacred shrine in the Himalayas has been opened after a six-month-long winter break.

He is also scheduled to inaugurate a research centre at Ramdev's Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar at 12 PM before returning to Delhi on Wednesday itself.

"Tomorrow I will be visiting Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand. I will begin my Uttarakhand visit by praying at the Kedarnath Temple," the Prime Minister had tweeted on Tuesday.

"I will be inaugurating the Patanjali Research Institute at Patanjali Yogpeeth, Haridwar tomorrow, 12 noon onwards @yogrishiramdev," he said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had flown to Kedarnath on Tuesday to review the preparations ahead of the Prime Minister's visit.

Accompanied by state Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, Rawat visited the medical centre to assess the availability of medicines there and also took a round of lodging and other facilities built for devotees, an official release said.

The chief minister asked the officials present to tighten loose ends, if any, and warned them of stern action if anything was found lacking.

He asked them to ensure that whoever visits the shrine goes back with good memories.

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the crowd at Kedarnath temple #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/UyOon4GrIq — ANI (@ANI_news) May 3, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand, gifted a miniature replica of the temple. pic.twitter.com/BJo32gbBA5 — ANI (@ANI_news) May 3, 2017

(With Inputs from Agencies)