PM Narendra Modi Remembers Bhagat Singh on 110th Birth Anniversary
The revolutionary freedom fighter, who was born in Banga village of Faisalabad district (previously called Lyallpur) now in Pakistan's Punjab province in 1907, was hanged in the Lahore jail at the age of 23.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh (inset).
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Bhagat Singh on his 110th birth anniversary.
"I bow to the brave Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his jayanti. His greatness and exemplary courage inspires generations of Indians," Modi tweeted.
He was hanged in the Lahore jail at the age of 23, along with Shivaram Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on March 23, 1931.
I bow to the brave Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his Jayanti. His greatness and exemplary courage inspires generations of Indians.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2017
