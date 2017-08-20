GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
PM Narendra Modi Remembers Rajiv Gandhi on His Birth Anniversary

Former Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi was the sixth Prime Minister of India (1984-1989).

IANS

Updated:August 20, 2017, 5:32 PM IST
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 74th birth anniversary, and recalled his contribution to the nation.

"On his birth anniversary, we remember former PM Rajiv Gandhi and recall his contribution to the nation," said Modi on Twitter.

 

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">On his birth anniversary, we remember former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi &amp; recall his contribution to the nation.</p>&mdash; Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) <a href="https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/899137479063642112">August 20, 2017</a></blockquote>
<script async src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

 

Gandhi's widow and Congress President Sonia Gandhi, son and party Vice President Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tributes to the former Prime Minister at his memorial Vir Bhumi on Sunday morning.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit were among others who paid tributes to Gandhi, who was the sixth Prime Minister of India (1984-1989).

