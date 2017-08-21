PM Narendra Modi Reviews Progress of 17 Schemes With BJP CMs

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed progress of 17 central schemes - aimed at the poor, middle class and farmers - with chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and suggested setting short-term targets to get better results in the march towards a New India by 2022.Addressing a meeting of Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states at the party office in New Delhi, Modi told them to work towards creating a distinct identity of their states on the basis of their achievements.The sources said Modi took stock of the implementation of 17 central schemes including Fasal Bima Yojana, Digital India, Ujjawala Yojana, BHIM App and distribution of LEDs.They said that he told the CMs to set short-period targets for faster results and suggested that targets could also be for three-months.The sources said that the Chief Ministers expressed their concern at the Congress forcing amendments to the bill aimed at granting constitutional status to the OBC Commission and said that the "anti-poor face" of the opposition party should be exposed by launching a country-wide campaign.The meeting also discussed ways to achieve other targets of achieving New India by 2022, the 75th anniversary of India's independence.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath later said that the meeting was discussed how an effective programme can be framed to double the farmers income in the next five years."It discussed about a campaign against the Congress over its moves on the constitutional amendment bill concerning OBCs," he said.Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said the meeting also discussed ways to improve infrastructure in states.The meeting, attended by 13 Chief Ministers and six Deputy Chief Ministers, was also addressed by BJP President Amit Shah.