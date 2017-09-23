Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 'Pashu Arogya Mela' (cattle health fair) and a sanitation drive in Shahanshahpur on the outskirts of his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Saturday.Addressing a public meeting after the event, PM Narendra Modi promised “homes for all by 2022” and lashed out at his political rivals, saying that for him development, and not vote bank, was the priority."Our (BJP) politics is not for votes, our culture is different. In politics, people do things only for votes, but we are different. For us, the nation is above all," Modi said on the second and final day of his Varanasi visit.He said his government had "waged a war" against black money and corruption, for which the poor has had to suffer because of "the loot" by the dishonest.Referring to the mega animal fair being organised for the first time on 1,800 acres of land, he said "these animals don't go to cast their ballot. They are not anyone's voters”.He said proper healthcare of the cattle through such initiatives would help increase milk production in India, which is lower than in several countries.Encouraging the farmers to adopt dairy and animal husbandry as alternate sources of income, Modi said such initiatives would lead to "a new path of progress" that would not only raise farmers' income, but also the overall income.Maintaining that crores of families are still homeless, he said the government has decided to provide each of the urban and rural poor, a shelter by 2022 when the country celebrates 75th year of Independence."When crores of houses are built across the country, it will require bricks, cement, iron and wood. It will generate jobs for thousands and open up new avenues of income and employment," the Prime Minister said."If Modi will not take up such an arduous task, who else will," he said, drawing applause and cheers from the crowd.The PM also targetted the previous Akhilesh Yadav government in Uttar Pradesh for not providing to the Centre the list of homeless requiring houses in the state. "The previous government had no interest in giving homes to the poor. After mounting pressure, they gave a list of only 10,000 people. But the current (Yogi Adityanath) government has given a list of lakhs of people to avail benefit," Modi said.Referring to his government's cleanliness drive, he said toilets at home can save up to Rs 50,000 per annum as per a survey.Praising villagers, where he went for laying foundation of a toilet for naming it as "Izzatghar", Modi said, "I liked this word so much. Where there is Izzatghar, there is honour of our mothers and sisters. I also congratulate the state government for recognising it as Izzatghar. In the days to come, those who are concerned about their honour, will construct Izzatghar."Thanking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for arranging the cattle health initiative, Modi said cattle were brought here from different places and specialist doctors are here to treat them. "I hope such programme is held across the state through which we will take care of the poor man’s cattle. It will be a relief for them," he said.On the first day of his visit, Modi had inaugurated 17 infra projects worth over Rs 1000 crore, including the Ramnagar-Samne Ghat bridge and the Balua Ghat bridge.He also flagged off the third Mahamana Express train between Varanasi and Vadodara.(With PTI inputs)