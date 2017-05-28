X

PM Narendra Modi to Address Nation on 32nd 'Mann ki Baat' at 11 am

News18.com

Updated: May 28, 2017, 10:56 AM IST
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday will address the nation in the 32nd episode of the monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 a.m. It will be his first address after completion of his three years in power.

The programme will be aired on the All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan (DD), Youtube channel of the Prime Minister’s office and ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

For the first time PM Modi speech will be also be aired with Sanskrit subtitles on DD Bharti. The program will be broadcast in regional languages immediately after its Hindi broadcast.

In the last episode, PM Modi had said, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is not only limited to the confines of India but also applies to the global context. He also said neighbouring countries should be with India in its journey towards progress so that they may develop equally.

On South Asia Satellite which was launched last month, he had said it will go a long way in addressing South Asia's economic and developmental priorities, Natural resources mapping, tele medicine, in the field of education, deeper IT connectivity and fostering people to people contact.

First Published: May 28, 2017, 10:04 AM IST
