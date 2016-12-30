PM Narendra Modi to Launch Mobile App for Digital Transactions
File photo of PM Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: To promote and make digital transactions easier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a mobile app on Friday.
"I will launch a mobile app to enable easier digital payments and transactions. The app will immensely benefit our citizens," Modi said on his personal Twitter account.
"Will join #DigiDhanMela programme at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi (on Friday) and extend support to the movement towards increased digital transactions."
The 'DigiDhan Abhiyan' aims to cover two lakh common service centres (CSCs) across rural areas and enable them to become digital financial education centres.
The CSCs will train people in various digital financial solutions and enable them to use various modes of electronic payment systems (EPS). The campaign also aims to sensitise merchants and vendors on the use of EPS.
Recommended For You
- Muscle Car ManiaFord Mustang GT: Here's All You Need to Know About This True Grand Tourer
- BREAKING TABOOUdta Punjab, Kahaani 2, Dear Zindagi: Films That Spoke About Issues in 2016
- LookbackKriti to Taandav: Short Films That Made a Mark in 2016
- Partner ContentThe Tech And Auto Show: The Great Rajasthan Food Trail Special
- lynnsanityChris Lynn's Hurricane Six Blows Away Hobart in Big Bash