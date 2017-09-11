GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
PM Narendra Modi to Mark 125th Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's Chicago Speech

"This year, we are marking 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekanandas Chicago address and Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya centenary celebrations," the prime minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

PTI

Updated:September 11, 2017, 9:19 AM IST
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AP Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a students' convention on Monday to mark the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's Chicago address and BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya's centenary celebrations. The theme of the convention is 'Young India, New India'.

"Tomorrow I look forward to addressing a gathering of students on the theme of Young India, New India'," Modi tweeted.

The convention of students is being held on a day Vivekananda delivered his historic address at Chicago in 1893, he noted.

"This year, we are marking 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekanandas Chicago address and Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya centenary celebrations," the prime minister said in another tweet.

He said Vivekananda strongly believed in the power of "Yuva Shakti' (youth power) and saw a vital place for youngsters in the realm of nation-building.

"Inspired by the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, we are working tirelessly towards realising the dreams and aspirations of our youth," the prime minister said.
