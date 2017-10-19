Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath on Friday, a day before the portals of the Himalayan shrine close for the winters.The prime minister will also lay the foundation stones for a slew of reconstruction projects in Kedarpuri, including renovation of Adi Guru Shankaracharya's tomb which was devastated in the catastrophic flash floods of 2013.Modi is also likely to address a public meeting near the famed temple located around 11, 660 feet above the sea level, party sources said here.Security has been tightened around the Jollygrant airport where the prime minister is likely to arrive around 8.30 am before leaving for Kedarnath, DIG Garhwal Range Pushpak Jyoti said.He will be welcomed at the airport by Uttarakhand Governor KK Paul, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and officials before he heads for the Himalayan shrine, the officer said.Modi is scheduled to spend around two hours laying the foundation stones of a series of reconstruction projects, he said.Elaborate security arrangements have also been made at Kedarnath in view of the prime minister's visit, the DIG said.In view of the PM's visit and Diwali, the temple has been decked up with flowers and lights, and most priests have decided not to go home to celebrate the festival.The chief minister and the governor will accompany Modi to the Himalayan temple which is scheduled to close for the winters at 8 am on Saturday.This is the second visit of the prime minister to the shrine this season. He had visited it on May 3 when its gates had been reopened after the winter break.