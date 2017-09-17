PM Narendra Modi Turns 67, Takes His Mother's Blessings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday turned 67 and started his day by taking blessings of his mother. Modi, who arrived late last night, drove to his younger brother's residence at Vrindavan Bungalows on the outskirts of Gandhinagar early this morning and took blessings of his mother Hiraba.Hiraba (97) lives with the PM's younger brother Pankaj at Raisan village near the state capital.Modi spent around 20 minutes with his mother. The PM interacted with children of the locality after coming out of his brother's home. Modi was born on September 17, 1950.Later in the day, the prime minister will dedicate the Sardar Sarovar Dam to the nation. He will also address public meetings at Dabhoi and Amreli.To mark the day, the BJP will observe 'Seva Diwas' across the country with party leaders attending medical camps, blood donation events, and taking part in cleanliness drives.