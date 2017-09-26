PM Narendra Modi Wishes Manmohan Singh on Birthday

Warm birthday wishes to our former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh. May he lead a long life filled with good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished his predecessor Manmohan Singh on his birthday praying for his long life."Warm birthday wishes to our former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. May he lead a long life filled with good health," Modi said in a tweet.Singh, who turned 85 on Tuesday, was the former Prime Minister of India between 2004 and 2014 during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime. Also, he was the only person after Jawaharlal Nehru to make a comeback as a Prime Minister after serving the post for a full five year's term. He was also the first non-Hindu Prime Minister of India.His political career began in 1991 when he was appointed as the country's Finance Minister under late Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. It was the same year during which he helped usher in "liberalisation and privatisation" to the Indian economy.