Narendra Modi's Power Push LIVE: No Home Will be Without Power, Says PM
News18.com | September 25, 2017, 8:13 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi on Monday launched Saubhagya Yojana which aims to provide electricity to all homes by December 2018. The big announcement comes on the same day when the BJP’s kicked off its national executive meet in Delhi. The two occasions have been held to coincide with the conclusion of the month-long birth centenary celebration of RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.
Sep 25, 2017 8:13 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Modi makes a pitch for electric gadgets such as electric cars as well as stoves. He says that ONGC must take the lead in this by starting competitions, inviting startups and innovating. If such user friendly gadgets are introduced, we can reduce the dependence on fuel and gas, says the PM.
The Prime Minister says the government’s push for LED lights is also showing results. The cost of an LED bulb has come down sharply to Rs 40 and the electricity saving has gone up. Modi says that the government has installed over 33 lakh LED streetlights in the last three years.
Sep 25, 2017 8:03 pm (IST)
Modi says that US space agency NASA had released aerial photos of India taken from satellites. The first photo taken in 2012 showed many parts of the country under darkness but the latest photo released in 2016 showed these areas had electricity.
Sep 25, 2017 8:00 pm (IST)
To improve electricity distribution, we will launch two new schemes – one for villages and one for urban areas. The total cost of this would be Rs 69,000 crores.
Sep 25, 2017 7:59 pm (IST)
Power distribution had become a major weakness of the power sector. The amount of electricity that was produced could not be distributed properly. Our government has laid 12% of all transmission lines in the country in just 3 years. The health of all distribution companies has also improved and losses reduced by 42% in 2017.
Sep 25, 2017 7:56 pm (IST)
When the electricity will reach these households, only then their fortunes will shine. Not only will electricity reach every village in the New India but every household will have an electricity connection in New India, says PM Modi.
Sep 25, 2017 7:55 pm (IST)
Earlier, there would be crores of scams on coal mining. We have not only improved niti (schemes) but also niyat (intention). The SAUBHAGYA scheme would be using clean energy. The clean energy target - hydro, nuclear and solar power - has been doubled.
Sep 25, 2017 7:50 pm (IST)
In New India, every home would have an electricity connection and this would be a power revolution. Earlier, there used to be constant breaking news about coal shortage and looming outages. This was as recent as the previous government rule. Now, the country has left behind power shortage and is moving towards power surplus.
Sep 25, 2017 7:49 pm (IST)
The government will reach out to the poor and ensure electricity at every household. They had to earlier put in a request at the village mukhiya for an electricity connection. Nobody will be charged anything for a connection. We have pledged that every poor will have access to electricity, and we are determined to do that, says PM Modi.
Sep 25, 2017 7:47 pm (IST)
The government would provide electricity to all such households. We will come to your house. The total cost would be over Rs 16,000 crore, but we will not let the burden fall on the poor. PM promises the electricity connection would be free for BPL card holders.
Sep 25, 2017 7:44 pm (IST)
In those 4 crore households, women still have to cook in darkness. “It becomes tough to go out in the dark. It is important for us to understand what life is like without electricity. The life of poor will only improve when they get electricity,” PM said.
Sep 25, 2017 7:42 pm (IST)
Modi says that even after 70 years of independence, 4 crore households have no electricity. “In those homes, there are no bulbs. They still have candles. Children have to study under the light of a lantern,” says the PM.
Sep 25, 2017 7:40 pm (IST)
Modi says the government has launched schemes so that people wearing chappals can also fly for the benefit of the poor. Today, we are starting a very important scheme, Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Yojna – Saubhagya.
Sep 25, 2017 7:38 pm (IST)
Modi says last year on this day we decided to celebrate the day for the development of poor. From Jan Dhan to Swachh Bharat, Stand up India to Start up India, all schemes are for the benefit of poor. “Who would have though a government would come that would open bank accounts for 30 crore people. A government that would give loans to 9 crore people without bank guarantee.”
Sep 25, 2017 7:36 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says three "pious" occasions have coincided today. “Today is the fifth day of Navratri, the birth anniversary of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and the launch of Deen Dayal Bhawan,” says Modi.
Sep 25, 2017 7:17 pm (IST)
The bulk of the money under the scheme will be spent on improving power supply to rural households, with a budget of Rs 14,025 crore reserved for rural electrification. A budget of Rs 1,732.5 crore has been reserved for improving supply to urban areas. Government assistance for the two will be Rs 10,587.50 crore and Rs 2,295 crore respectively.
Sep 25, 2017 7:13 pm (IST)
Singh says that the electrification scheme would provide a lot of jobs and also stimulate the economy.
Sep 25, 2017 7:08 pm (IST)
Under the scheme, smart and e-meters will be installed at every village and one would be able to recharge them with the phones, just like their telephone connection. One can even do a recharge of Rs 50.
Sep 25, 2017 7:07 pm (IST)
Singh says that the aim is to put an end to loadshedding. “There should be no power outages due to shortage in supply. This is the target,” he says, adding that technical faults would be the only reason for power outages.
Sep 25, 2017 7:05 pm (IST)
Minister of state (Power) RK Singh says the schedule for the electrification scheme is very tight. The target is to provide electricity to all households from Kashmir to Kanyakumari by December 2018. This is called development, he says.
The total outlay for the government’s complete electrification project - Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Yojna – will be Rs 16,320 crore. Out of this, the government budgetary assistance will be Rs 12,320 crore.
Sep 25, 2017 6:53 pm (IST)
The government has said the Saubhagya scheme would also promote substitution of kerosene as fuel in households, improvement in educational and health services, improvement in communication and public safety. The scheme will also bring in increased job opportunities and better quality of life, especially for women in daily chores, officials said.
Sep 25, 2017 6:45 pm (IST)
Minister of State (MoS) for Power, RK Singh, had on Friday hinted that PM Modi was likely to make a 'major announcement' regarding the power sector on September 25. "There will be a major announcement relating to the power sector on September 25 by the Prime Minister. We are excited about it. It will be very important for the people," Singh had told CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan.
Sep 25, 2017 6:43 pm (IST)
At the national executive meet, PM Modi said that the battle against corruption is uncompromisable. The Prime Minister also emphasized that he had no friends among the corrupt lot. He also said that Opposition was stooping to harsh language to substantiate their point. They are unable to deal with the fact that they are out of power, Modi said.
Sep 25, 2017 6:42 pm (IST)
Sep 25, 2017 6:39 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to dedicate Deendayal Urja Bhawan - ONGC's new corporate office in Delhi along with Booster Compressor Facility in Bassein Gas Field-Western Offshore, Mumbai High and ONGC's Paperless Office Project (DISHA) in Gujarat.
Sep 25, 2017 6:37 pm (IST)
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Deendayal Urja Bhawan. The aim of the scheme is to provide electrification for all households. The Saubhagya scheme is to will reinforce the BJP’s Electricity-for-All target, which was recently advanced from 2019 to 2018.