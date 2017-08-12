PM Modi Receives Model Nikahnama, AIMWPLB Requests for Aadhaar Link

With the verdict on triple talaq due, representatives from the All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and gave him a model Nikahnama, hoping for its early implementation.The Board also wants the Nikahnama to be linked to Aadhaar to avoid any “duplication”.The triple talaq hearing in the Supreme Court this May had witnessed deliberations on a model Nikahnama where the Chief Justice of India had wondered whether the woman can have a ‘no triple talaq’ clause at the time of the marriage. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board had then said that the woman can opt for such an option.Recently, the Bhartiya Muslim Mahila Andolan, headed by Zakia Soman, had written to Chief Justice of India JS Khehar, requesting him for a “favourable verdict” and an early judgment.Shaista Amber, chairman of the AIMWPLB, told News18 that she has "appealed the PM to make this Islamic Nikahnama a reality very soon and the PM too had shown an inclination”."Muslim women have been demanding changes in the Nikahnama for a long time. Hence, a model was prepared too, but the previous Congress government failed to implement it. Hence, we urged the Prime Minister to make this a reality," said Amber.Amber also said that the new Nikahnama will have to be linked with Aadhaar, whereby the Aadhaar number of both the bride and groom will be fed into the system, “so the woman does not suffer fraud"."The model Nikahnama has been drafted in various languages so that there is uniform applicability of the proforma across the country," said Amber.The Board has also urged the Prime Minister to ensure that some Waqf properties are kept aside for the divorced Muslim women so that they can be independent."According to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986, women can claim some allowance from Waqf properties to live a life of dignity after divorce if they have no one to look after them or if parents and relatives are not inclined to take them back. In such a case, she can write an application to the Waqf board which can give her monthly allowance and a shelter home to live in. This is a right and we have appealed for this," said Amber.