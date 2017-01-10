»
PM Skips Yoga For Breakfast With Mother, Kejriwal Takes a Dig

Press Trust Of India

First published: January 10, 2017, 10:17 AM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
A file image of PM Modi spending time with his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar on May 16, 2016. (Photo: Reuters)

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit for the Vibrant Summit, skipped his daily yoga session this morning to meet his mother Hiraba, who lives at Raisan village.

Through a tweet, Modi said he went to meet his mother early this morning and had breakfast together.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal used it as an opportunity to take a dig at Modi

"I live with my mother, take her blessings everyday but don't advertise it to the world. I also don't make my mother stand in a bank queue for politics," he tweeted.

Ninety seven-year-old Hiraba lives with Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raisan village near the state capital.

Modi is in Gujarat for the eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Mahatma Mandir here.

On Monday, he inaugurated redevelopment project of Gandhinagar Railway Station, Vibrant Gujarat Trade Show, international exchange at GIFT City and Nobel Prize Exhibition at Science City in Ahmedabad.

On Tuesday, he is scheduled to open the Vibrant Summit at around 3:30 PM.

