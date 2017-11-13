PM2.5 Reaches 'Hazardous' Level, But Lucknow Schools to Remain Open
According to Air Quality Data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Lucknow’s air was in the ‘hazardous’ category. The level of PM2.5 was at 608 micrograms per cubic meter at 10 am on Monday.
A schoolboy covers his face with a handkerchief as he waits for a passenger bus.
Lucknow: Air quality in the state capital worsened on Monday with PM2.5 levels breaching the 600-mark, more than that in several areas of notoriously polluted Delhi.
According to Air Quality Data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Lucknow’s air was in the ‘hazardous’ category. The level of Particulate Matter 2.5 — particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter which can lodge deep in lungs — was at 608 micrograms per cubic meter at 10 am on Monday. The ‘permissible’ level is 60 micrograms.
The administration, however, has refused to close schools, citing the absence of smog. “We are taking all precautionary measures and have called for a meeting of all stakeholders on Tuesday. We have called officials from different departments like the PWD, Lucknow Metro, Agriculture, LDA, Traffic, Municipal Corporation. I don’t think there is any need to close schools for now. The problem is only on days when there is fog and gets mixed up with pollution. If that happens, we will act accordingly.”
According to doctors, toxicity in the air has led to a spike in respiratory problems by 30% over the past three days. Speaking to News18, ENT Specialist Dr Rajat Rastogi said, “There is a beeline of patients who are coming with problems like allergies and breathing trouble etc. The pollution in the atmosphere leads to aggravated allergies and respiratory issues. People should use prescribed health masks and anti-allergens prescribed by their doctors.”
In Talkatora locality of Lucknow, the PM2.5 level was recorded at 518 micrograms per cubic meter, eight times the permissible limit. In Aliganj, it was 192 and 518 in Rajajipuram.
According to Air Quality Data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Lucknow’s air was in the ‘hazardous’ category. The level of Particulate Matter 2.5 — particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter which can lodge deep in lungs — was at 608 micrograms per cubic meter at 10 am on Monday. The ‘permissible’ level is 60 micrograms.
The administration, however, has refused to close schools, citing the absence of smog. “We are taking all precautionary measures and have called for a meeting of all stakeholders on Tuesday. We have called officials from different departments like the PWD, Lucknow Metro, Agriculture, LDA, Traffic, Municipal Corporation. I don’t think there is any need to close schools for now. The problem is only on days when there is fog and gets mixed up with pollution. If that happens, we will act accordingly.”
According to doctors, toxicity in the air has led to a spike in respiratory problems by 30% over the past three days. Speaking to News18, ENT Specialist Dr Rajat Rastogi said, “There is a beeline of patients who are coming with problems like allergies and breathing trouble etc. The pollution in the atmosphere leads to aggravated allergies and respiratory issues. People should use prescribed health masks and anti-allergens prescribed by their doctors.”
In Talkatora locality of Lucknow, the PM2.5 level was recorded at 518 micrograms per cubic meter, eight times the permissible limit. In Aliganj, it was 192 and 518 in Rajajipuram.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Shares First Look of Race 3, Wraps Up Tiger Zinda Hai
- Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta Finally Patch Up; Twitter Says 'ShiKas' Rocks!
- Roger Federer Dismisses Rafael Nadal, Says Tour Finals Fair for All
- Fukrey Returns Trailer: Pulkit Samrat-Varun Sharma Starrer Promises A Good Laugh
- New 2018 Ford EcoSport – All You Need To Know