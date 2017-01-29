PMO Debars Senior Income Tax Officer From Central Deputation
(representative image)
New Delhi: Senior Income Tax officer Madhu Mahajan has been debarred from central deputation till her retirement next year.
The move comes after the officer reportedly failed to join on the central deputation in National Commission for Women (NCW).
The Appointments Committee of Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved debarment of Mahajan, a 1982-batch officer of Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax), for appointment on central deputation till her date of retirement i.e. September 30, 2018, an order issued by Personnel Ministry said.
Mahajan was appointed Member Secretary in the NCW, under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, last month.
