Kashmir Beyond Cliches Podcast: The Stories Behind The Stories
In this podcast, we tell you the stories behind these stories and talk about some important aspects of our reportage in the Kashmir Beyond Cliches series.
(Image: Network18 Creatives)
Kashmir is going through its most violent phase since the beginning of this decade. Around three hundred people have died, hundreds have been blinded and maimed, and some have just disappeared in violence that started last July, with the death of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani, and which still rages on.
We tried to probe deeper, and look at the ongoing unrest in Kashmir beyond the clichés.
In this podcast, we tell you the stories behind these stories and talk about some important aspects of our reportage in the Kashmir Beyond Cliches series.
We began this series with an in-depth profile of the most wanted militant Kashmir today – Zakir Musa. We fact-checked a popular narrative on Kashmir unrest – that it was confined just to a few districts down South – and found it to be false.
We spoke to and wrote about photojournalists bringing us haunting images from the valley, and published a photo-essay on what it means for a child to grow up in Kashmir, gripped by unrest for a year now.
We also took you to a militant funeral and also wrote about the absence of a surrender policy in the state that has been going “all out” against militants.
We also narrated a tragic story of a 14-year-old boy who, this year, joined militancy. A psychiatrist whom we interviewed, told us that children are being exposed to violence and trauma not seen in the valley for at least last 20 years.
This year has also seen security forces eliminating one militant after the other in coordinated operation. Here, we explain the secret behind their success.
Read our stories on #KashmirBeyondCliches here
We tried to probe deeper, and look at the ongoing unrest in Kashmir beyond the clichés.
In this podcast, we tell you the stories behind these stories and talk about some important aspects of our reportage in the Kashmir Beyond Cliches series.
We began this series with an in-depth profile of the most wanted militant Kashmir today – Zakir Musa. We fact-checked a popular narrative on Kashmir unrest – that it was confined just to a few districts down South – and found it to be false.
We spoke to and wrote about photojournalists bringing us haunting images from the valley, and published a photo-essay on what it means for a child to grow up in Kashmir, gripped by unrest for a year now.
We also took you to a militant funeral and also wrote about the absence of a surrender policy in the state that has been going “all out” against militants.
We also narrated a tragic story of a 14-year-old boy who, this year, joined militancy. A psychiatrist whom we interviewed, told us that children are being exposed to violence and trauma not seen in the valley for at least last 20 years.
This year has also seen security forces eliminating one militant after the other in coordinated operation. Here, we explain the secret behind their success.
Read our stories on #KashmirBeyondCliches here
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Micromax Canvas Infinity Review: Most Affordable Bezel-Less Smartphone
- Newton Movie Review: The Film is a Winner In More Ways Than One
- Ranbir-Mahira's New Photos Reignite Romance Rumours; Twitter Reacts
- Bhoomi Film Review: Sanjay Dutt Makes a Triumphant Comeback after Three Years
- Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Crunches Are The Key To Get Flat Abs