Police Breaching my Privacy, Leaking Info to Scam Accused: Vyapam Whistleblower

Gwalior: Vyapam whistleblower Ashish Chaturvedi has complained to the Central Bureau of Investigation that police deployed for his security have breached his privacy and are leaking his personal information to accused in the scam.

The 28-year-old has also has complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on twitter.

Chaturvedi in the written complaint to CBI alleged that a video shows a police constable videographing his activities and talking to phone, purportedly to leak his personal information.

“On occasions, police guards abused, harassed me and also barged into my house,” he alleged in the complaint sent to CBI headquarters.

Accusing police guards of criminal conspiracy, Chaturvedi demanded registration of an FIR against police authorities.

Chaturvedi often travels on a bicycle with his Personal Security Officer. Due to this, over 80 PSOs have abandoned his security duty till date. Chaturvedi has also alleged assaults from Vyapam accused on several occasions.

Meanwhile, several police guards have accused Chaturvedi of ‘vanishing’ in congested bylanes on his bicycle.

Chaturvedi and Gwalior police keep exchanging allegations and counter allegations against each other.

Chaturvedi, who is affiliated to the RSS, is one of the four whistleblowers who blew the lid of the Vyapam scam. It emerged as one of the biggest admission and recruitment scam of the country with close to 44 deaths of people with alleged links with the scam being reported.