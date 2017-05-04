DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Police Claim Bulandshahr Lynching Arrests 'Right' , Hindu Yuva Vahini Cries Foul
Bulandshahr SSP Muniraj G addressing a press conference. Screen grab from CNN-News18
New Delhi: Police in Uttar Pradesh claimed they have made the right arrests in the Bulandshahr lynching of a Muslim man even as the Hindu Yuva Vahini claimed the three men have nothing to do with the case.
“We have arrested three people after an investigation. They all have been sent to jail. The main accused is still missing,” Bulandshahr SSP Muniraj G said at a press conference on Thursday.
Muniraj declined to link the murder with any group saying, “We cannot name any organisation behind the crime till the main accused is caught.”
Earlier, Vahini’s general secretary PK Mall told CNN-News18 that the arrested men belonged to his organisation but had nothing do with the Bulandshahr lynching.
Ghulam Mohammad allegedly helped his 19-year-old relative named Yusuf “abduct” a 18-year-old Hindu girl from Fazalpur village on April 27 and the two were found at another relative’s house in Palwal in Haryana on Thursday.
