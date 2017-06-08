Police Clash With GJM Supporters in Bengal's Hill Districts, 9 Injured

Kolkata: Nine policemen were reportedly injured in clashes in West Bengal’s hill districts after Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) supporters clashed with police and torched several vehicles on Thursday.

Sensing more trouble, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee – who is in Mirik for a cabinet meeting – called an emergency meeting with chief secretary and home secretary.

The clashes started after police forces were rushed to the troubled areas and met GJM supporters protest against the imposition of Bangla. Several GJM supporters, policemen and local people were injured in the clashes.

According to reports, GJM supporters attacked policemen with stones and glass bottles. In self-defence, the policemen resorted to lathi charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

There were reports that the West Bengal government has asked Army to be deployed in the area. However, the Army has denied them.

Wing Commander SS Birdi, spokesperson, Defence, Eastern Region, told News18, “We have not received any official letter from the state government requesting for Army deployment in Darjeeling. There is no Army deployment in the Hills”.

The clash took place close to the venue where Banerjee along with her ministers held the cabinet meeting for the first time in the hills after 45 years.

In some areas, internet connection were barred and local channel operators were asked to shut down the services till further order.

“Our agitation for separate Gorkhaland and against the autocratic attitude of state government will continue till we achieve it,” GJM general secretary Roshan Giri said.

Reacting to the incident, Mamata said, “They are trying to politicize the issue (compulsory Bangla language) to create hurdles before developmental path of TMC government.”

“We never said that Bangla is compulsory for the students in the Hills. Students of the Hills can study whatever they want. Bengali has not been made compulsory. No one can stop good work from happening. For 34 years nothing was done for the Hills. We should be given respect for the work we have re-started,” she said while announcing that the government will set up a mini-secretariat for the hills in Darjeeling.

“The mini-secretariat will be named after legendary mountaineer, Tenzing Norgay,” Banerjee said after the cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, GJM has called a 12-hour bandh in the hills on Friday. GJM will take a fresh call on indefinite strike after tourists leave the hills.