Police Clean Chit For Six Accused in Pehlu Khan Murder Case

The Rajasthan Police have given a clean chit to six men accused in the killing of Pehlu Khan.The police came to the decision based on statements of the staff of a cow shelter and mobile phone records, Hindustan Times reported.Khan was beaten up by a group of men near Alwar while he was transporting cattle to Haryana. Khan had named six men in his statement to the police shortly before he succumbed to injuries. Khan had the required permit to carry the cattle.The staff of the cow shelter said the six accused — Om Yadav (45), Hukum Chand Yadav (44), Sudhir Yadav (45), Jagmal Yadav (73), Naveen Sharma (48) and Rahul Saini (24) — were present at the Rath Gaushala at the time of the incident.“Based on the findings of the investigating officer, it is recommended that the names of the six accused be removed from the case,” the investigation report said.The opposition parties had alleged the accused were connected to right-wing groups. The Congress had demanded a CBI probe into the matter.Khan’s family had earlier alleged that there were efforts being made to let the accused go scot-free. “We were transporting the cattle with all the required permits, but the vigilantes threatened us then started assaulting us with belts, sticks, metal knuckle-caps. My father was punched in the eye and hit in stomach. He bled profusely, and, on April 3, he died at a hospital," said 19-year-old Arif, Pehlu Khan’s son.