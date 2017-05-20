X
Police Constable Flees With Four Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir
Kashmir: A police constable, Syed Naveed Mushtaq, on Saturday, fled with four rifles from central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
Mushtaq was deployed as a guard at the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown in Chandpora area.
“The constable fled with four self-loading-rifles and ammunition in addition to his own weapon and rifles of fellow police personnel posted there,” said a source to CNN-News18.
The source added that two friends of the constable came to the godown and when the other policemen led a joint prayer, the trio fled away.
A massive manhunt is underway to trace the missing policeman and his accomplices.
