Police Declare Reward For Capture of Bhim Army Chief, 2 Others

New Delhi: UP Police has declared a reward of Rs 12,000 each for information leading to the capture of Chandrashekhar, the 30-year-old leader of the Bhim Army, along with two of his associates.

Chandrashekhar, who is wanted in connection with violence in Saharanpur on May 9, offered to surrender to the court when he emerged on stage at a massive rally in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Saharanpur SSP Babloo Kumar said, “It has been almost a month since Chandrashekhar has been wanted by the police. They have had ample time to surrender to the police. It is their failure to surrender that has prompted us to issue this reward.

We have declared a reward for the capture of Chandrashekhar, his right-hand-man Vinay Ratan Singh, along with Kamal and Manjeet. They are all key members of the outfit known as Bhim Army.”

The Bhim Army, in protest against alleged atrocities on Dalits, had called for a Mahapanchayat in Saharanpur on May 9.

While the police denied permission for the public meeting, invitations had already gone out on social media. Hundreds had started making their way to the venue of the meeting when things turned sour. Supporters of the Bhim Army clashed with the police, following which; Chandrashekhar was booked by the police.

“The case against him relates to inciting violence. It is a serious charge and we are going to crack down on anyone promoting enmity among groups,” the SSP said.