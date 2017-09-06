Police Guard of Honour for Slain Journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru

Amid tears and a lingering anger among the crowd at the Lingayat burial ground at Chamarajapete in Bengaluru, journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, was laid to rest on Wednesday, with the police giving a guard of honour.Hundreds, including friends, family, colleagues, film actors and politicians including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, had gathered at the burial ground this evening, a day after the 55-year-old editor of Gauri Lankesh Patrike was shot dead in front of her house.The Karnataka Chief Minister was accompanied by Congress leader M Veerappa Moily and other leaders at the funeral. Siddaramaiah was seen trying to console the grieving family members of Lankesh.On Tuesday evening, two unknown assailants pumped four bullets into Lankesh, killing her on the spot. She lay in a pool of blood in front of her house, while her shocked neighbours watched in horror.The state government has ordered for an SIT probe into the incident.Her shocking and brutal killing, after the similar deaths of rationalists Narendra Dabholkar, MM Kalburgi and Govind Pansare, has kicked up a row across the nation with many coming down heavily on the extremisms of right-wing politics.Lankesh was an avid critic of right-wing politics. She would openly take on Sangh politics, incidents of communal violence among other things. Only recently was she criticizing the central government over the Gorakhpur deaths, in her weekly, Gauri Lankesh Patrike.