Police Lathicharge Protestors After 'Illegal' Jallikattu

Madurai: The police on Monday lathicharged protesters who organised a Jallikattu (a bull taming event) on the third day of the Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district, defying the Supreme Court ban.

Violent clashes also erupted between supporters and police after police tried to stop the event in Alanganallur.

Police personnel were seen holding the bulls used for the event.

According to reports, people gathered in large numbers in the area since morning and carried black flags against the Supreme Court judgment banning the event.

The protesters including men and women, have assembled in the town well known for conducting Jallikattu.

A large contingent of police personnel have been deployed at the venue to prevent any untoward incidents.

In Jallikattu, a bull vaulter is expected to hang on to the bull's hump for a stipulated distance or hold on to the hump for a minimum of three jumps made by the bull.

The Supreme Court in May 2014 banned the conduct of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. The court also held that bulls cannot be used as performing animals either for Jallikattu events or for bullock cart races in the Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra or elsewhere in the country.

Ever since the ban order people have been demanding the central government take necessary legal steps to conduct the sport.

