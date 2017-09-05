Police, Mob Clash During Anti-encroachment Drive; SI Injured

Many policemen, including a Sub Inspector, and a video journalist were injured on Tuesday when an angry mob resisted the anti-encroachment drive undertaken by Patna Police in the Rajeev Nagar area of the state capital.A team from two police stations – Digha and Rajeev Nagar – were assisting municipal officials in removing the settlements made on around 400 acres of government land. An angry mob attacked them, as bulldozers started demolishing makeshift houses and plot fencing.Police open fired at least 20 rounds in the air but the mob kept pelting stones. A sub inspector of Digha Police station and Etv video journalist Deepak were injured.Patna SSP Manu Maharaj sent additional forces to the area as one policeman told News18 that they did not expect such kind of retaliation from the local mob.Rajeev Nagar residents say that there was no prior notice of eviction and the policemen turned up with at least 50 JCB machines.The Patna High Court had taken note of encroachment cases and ordered the government to evict encroachers from the land.