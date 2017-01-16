Police Officer Arrested For Raping Mentally Challenged Woman
Representative Image.
Tumkur: A police officer was arrested after he allegedly raped a mentally challenged woman in Tumkur district of Karnataka on Saturday.
The 30-year-old victim had stepped out of her home without informing her family.
The 50-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), who was on night duty, saw her alone and promised to take her back home and allegedly raped her.
The ASI was arrested after victim identified the police officer.
IGP central range Karnataka, seemanth Kumar Singh said, "We have also arrested the driver of the the car in which the ASI took the victim along. The police officer has been suspended and arrested as of now. The complaint was filed on Sunday."
