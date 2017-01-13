Police Seize 203 Weapons in UP's Kairana, Were Meant For Polls

New Delhi: Police on Friday announced that they seized 203 pistols from Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana meant to be used during the assembly polls next month.

Ajay Pal, superintendent of police (SP) for Shamli district addressed the media and said that the police also busted an illegal arms making factory.

The bust comes days after the moral code of conduct was imposed on the state in light of the upcoming assembly polls.

“On Thursday evening, we received word from a police informant that an illegal arms-making factory had been secretly set up in Kairana. When we raided the location, we found the factory operational and ever arrested one person from the site. We recovered 123 handguns, 80 country made pistols, machines and raw material from the spot. We also shut down the factory. A Swift Dezire was also recovered from near the factory,” Pal said.

He added, “The arrested accused, Motilal, is a resident of Pratapgarh district. He revealed that there is a gang that manufactures these weapons in different factories across the state and then sell them to other gangs that plan to use them during the elections. These weapons were going to be used to spread violence and panic before the election in several locations in both eastern and western UP. We are probing him further to get more information. Soon, we will have the rest of the gang in custody as well.”