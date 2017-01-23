Police Start Evicting Jallikattu Protesters From Marina Beach

Chennai: Nearly after a week watching on the sidelines the Jallikattu protest on the Marina Beach, the Tamil Nadu Police on Monday morning started evicting the protesters.

Jallikattu is a popular bull taming sport of Tamil Nadu.

The police action comes a day after the state government organised Jallikattu in several places following the promulgation of an ordinance enabling the same.

Not satisfied with that, the protesters demanded a "permanent" solution, that is, amendment to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act by the central government taking out bulls from the list of performing animals.

The police arrived at Marina Beach on Sunday night.

On Monday morning they urged the protesters to vacate Marina which was not heeded to.

Following that the police started their eviction process by physically lifting the protesters.

The police also baton charged the crowd. However, women and children were removed safely.

The protesters ran towards the sea, stood there holding hands and shouted slogans.

The police has cordoned off the routes to Marina Beach.

The police has asked the protesters in other parts of the state to disperse. Agreeing to the request protesters in Tirunelveli district have decided to stop the protests.

In Madurai, the protesters have decided to continue with the protests. However, talks are still on between them and the police.