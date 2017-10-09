Police Suspect Contract killers' Involvement in Mansarovar Park Case

More than 50 people have been questioned in the death of the four women of a family and their security guard at Mansarovar Park in Shahdara, with the police suspecting that someone known to the family had hired contract killers for it.According to the police, robbery was not a motive behind the killings since jewellery on the bodies of the women was untouched and an expensive cellphone was found lying there.It is suspected that the killings were carried out by contract killers hired by someone known to the family, an official privy to the probe said.More than 50 people have been questioned and 25 teams are probing the case. Family members of the deceased women were also questioned on Sunday, a senior police officer said.Urmila Jindal (82), her daughters Sangeeta Gupta (56), Nupur Jindal (48) and Anjali Jindal (38) and their security guard Rakesh (42) were found dead with their throats slit in their house on Saturday.Yesterday, after the bodies were discovered, police questioned the employees of the house, and the workers who were involved in a whitewash work there.A family member had raised suspicion over involvement of of those workers in the killings.According to police Urmila was planning to sell some of her property and was in touch with property dealers.It is suspected that there might be a rift within the family over selling of the property, they said.Some people known to the family had claimed in front of the police that the killings could be a fallout of a property dispute, a charge denied by the family which claimed that the killings were carried out by robbers.